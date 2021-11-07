Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Saints Eyed Broncos QB After Jameis Winston's Injury

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The New Orleans Saints reportedly considered bringing Teddy Bridgewater back.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Saints were among the teams that reached out to the Denver Broncos about a potential trade involving Bridgewater prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. However, Denver did not consider trading its starting quarterback, especially since it is still in playoff contention in the AFC.

It is not particularly surprising that New Orleans was interested in a quarterback.

After all, Jameis Winston is out with an ACL injury, and Taysom Hill has not played since Oct. 3 because of concussion protocol. However, Hill is expected to play during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons even though Trevor Siemian will start under center.

Siemian entered last Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Winston exited with the injury and went 16-of-29 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. The Northwestern product has also played for the Broncos and New York Jets in his career and threw for 3,401 yards in Denver during the 2016 campaign.

A trade for Bridgewater would have brought the Louisville product back to New Orleans.

The 2015 Pro Bowler played for the Saints in 2018 and 2019 and went 5-0 as a starter while filling in for Drew Brees during that latter campaign. The 2014 first-round pick completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions that year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Still, the Broncos are 4-4 and just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Chargers in the race for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

Trading Bridgewater, who turns 29 on Wednesday, might have signaled a focus on the future, but the Broncos decided they are eyeing a postseason run.