Odell Beckham Jr. Agrees to Rams Contract After Browns Release

Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to join the Los Angeles Rams, the wideout told Kim Jones of NFL Network. The team also confirmed the deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham is signing a one-year contract.

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Beckham was finalizing a contract with Los Angeles, though the receiver had told Jones and NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he had been "on the fence" between the Rams and Green Bay Packers.

Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reported the New Orleans Saints "made a strong run" at the wideout:

Beckham's three-year tenure with the Browns rapidly reached its conclusion following a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his departure from the organization was a long time in the making.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver requested a trade "multiple times" dating back to the offseason, and he asked again after making only one catch for six yards against the Steelers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

On the day of the 2021 NFL trade deadline, the wideout's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute Instagram video showcasing plays where his son was open but didn't get the ball, which appeared to fracture the relationship for good.

The Browns subsequently excused the 29-year-old LSU product from practice for two days before he was formally released after a Week 9 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. He cleared waivers before hitting the free-agent market.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry released a statement about the decision:

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns. We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Beckham finished his Browns tenure with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games. He recorded 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 scores in 59 games across five years with the New York Giants to start his career. His receiving yards per game dropped from 92.8 in New York to 54.7 in Cleveland.

Now the key question is whether the wideout can ever return to the form he showed during his first three NFL seasons, when he averaged 1,374 yards and 11.7 touchdowns while emerging as one of the league's most dynamic playmakers.

Beckham will surely welcome the fresh start with the 7-2 Rams. He'll have an opportunity to carve out a far more impactful role once he gets up to full speed with the offense, which will make him one of the most fascinating players to watch during the second half of the regular season.