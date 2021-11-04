NBA to Investigate Robert Sarver, Suns After Allegations of Racism, Misogyny

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NBA will investigate the allegations of racism and misogyny made against Phoenix Suns managing partner Robert Sarver in a report by ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported the league is planning to launch an investigation but that it may take more time than the 2014 probe into former Clippers governor Donald Sterling:

Holmes published a detailed expose on Sarver's 17 years as the Suns' managing partner, which includes several accounts alleging racism and misogyny by Sarver. He is accused of using a racial slur on several occasions, making remarks about how he did not want diversity on his team and making other racially insensitive remarks.

He is also accused of making crude sexual comments in conversations with employees, passing around pictures of his wife in a bikini and demeaning women. A number of accounts also alleged the organization as a whole is a "toxic and sometimes hostile workplace."

Sarver has categorically denied the allegations, which were made after Holmes spoke with more than 70 current and former Suns employees. The Suns released a statement on Sarver's behalf, with Sarver saying he welcomes an independent investigation run by the NBA.

After the NBA announced it would investigate the matter, the NBPA expressed support for the league's decision:

In 2014, the NBA barred Sterling for life after racist comments he made in a conversation with his mistress were leaked to the media. The league forced Sterling to sell the Clippers franchise, which was purchased by Steve Ballmer for $2 billion.