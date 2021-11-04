Davante Adams Activated Off COVID-19 List by Packers with Aaron Rodgers Out

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Davante Adams from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, paving the way for him to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams missed last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals after entering COVID-19 protocols. The Packers are slated to be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for at least this week after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

With Jordan Love set for his first NFL start, Adams' return should be a major boon to the offense. Adams reeled in 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns over the first seven games of the season, dwarfing his teammates in nearly every receiving category. He is third in the NFL in receptions and fourth in yardage despite missing a week of action.

The Packers' passing game struggled last week without Adams and Allen Lazard, who was also in health and safety protocols, with Rodgers limited to 184 yards passing. No Green Bay wideout had more than 30 yards.

Love will get a promising matchup in Week 9 as the Chiefs rank near the bottom of the NFL in almost every defensive category.