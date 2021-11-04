Magic Johnson Docuseries Chronicling Lakers Legend's Life Announced for Apple Tv+

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Magic Johnson is going to be the subject of an upcoming documentary series.

Per Tracy Brown of the Los Angeles Times, Rick Famuyiwa is directing a four-part series for Apple TV+ that will chronicle the Los Angeles Lakers legend's life.

The series will focus on "Johnson’s upbringing in Lansing, Mich., through his championship career with the L.A. Lakers as well as his HIV/AIDS activism."

The project was originally announced as a feature-length movie in June 2020 that granted filmmakers "unprecedented access" to Johnson's life on and off the basketball court.

Johnson is one of the most iconic figures in professional sports. His rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics during the 1980s helped raise the popularity of the NBA across the country.

In addition to his contributions to basketball, Johnson has been an activist for HIV research for 30 years. He retired for four years from 1991-95 after being diagnosed with the virus, but was able to return for a final farewell season in 1995-96.

The series will include new and archival interviews with Johnson, his family, fellow NBA players and business leaders.

A premiere date has yet to be announced.