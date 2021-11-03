LaMelo Ball 'Really Is a Basketball Savant,' Hornets' Ish Smith Says

AP Photo/Matt Kelley

Less than 60 games into his NBA career, LaMelo Ball looks every bit like the generational star the Charlotte Hornets can build around.

His teammates have noticed.

"He really is a basketball savant," Hornets guard Ish Smith told Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN. "You watch him make these calculated-risk passes, and I'm like, 'How did he even think about throwing it like that?'"

Smith certainly has the experience to offer such a high compliment. The veteran guard has played for 12 NBA teams across as many seasons, bouncing around the league with a laundry list of high-profile teammates.

Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists through the first eight games of the 2021-22 season, solid numbers that undersell the spectacular nature of his game. The second-year point guard is a nightly highlight reel of long-distance shots and Maravichian passes, fitting the ball into windows no one would even think to attempt.

The Hornets are off to a promising 5-3 start as a result, with Ball and Miles Bridges looking like two young stars worth building around for the foreseeable future.