Odell Beckham Jr. Excused from Browns Practice; Was 'Ready to Attend'

Amid the ongoing drama between the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr., the wide receiver won't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ and USA Today, the Browns excused Beckham from participating even though he "was ready to attend practice per usual."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters keeping Beckham Jr. out of practice was "the right thing to do."

Bally Sports' Michael Silver added that Stefanski told Browns players that Beckham Jr. is "essentially not on the team right now" and has been told to stay home.

There was some trade speculation involving Beckham prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but nothing ever came of those discussions.

Per ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin, the New Orleans Saints spoke with the Browns about acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler.

In the same report, Martin noted that Beckham doesn't want to be in Cleveland anymore.

Also on Tuesday, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an 11-minute video on Instagram showing various plays in which his son got open but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw him the ball.

Beckham hasn't been nearly as productive in Cleveland as he was during his five-year run with the New York Giants from 2014 to '18. He did have 1,035 yards in his first season with the Browns in 2019, but he set career lows at the time in receptions per game (4.6), yards per game (64.7) and catch percentage (55.6).

Those numbers have gone down in each of the next two campaigns. He only played in seven games last season before tearing his ACL in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through six games in 2021, Beckham has just 232 yards and zero touchdowns on 17 receptions.

The 28-year-old is signed through 2023 with a $15.75 million cap hit in 2021, but his contract doesn't have any dead-cap money remaining after this season if the Browns want to move on from him.