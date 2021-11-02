Eagles Trade Rumors: Fletcher Cox Drawing Interest Ahead of Deadline

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly received inquiries about star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the Eagles have received calls but are "going to hold out for high picks" and a trade is unlikely:

Cox, 30, has spent his entire career with the Eagles. He has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league during that time, with six Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection.

