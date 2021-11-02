Paris Masters 2021: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Top seed Novak Djokovic headlines Tuesday's play in the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters, a tournament he's won a record five times, as he takes on Marton Fucsovics.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman and Grigor Dimitrov were among the players to score victories during the early wave of matches at Accor Arena.

Let's check out the complete schedule and list of results from the second day of action in France that will be updated through the conclusion of play.

Tuesday's Schedule and Results

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime d. Gianluca Mager; 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

(11) Diego Schwartzman vs. John Millman; 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2

James Duckworth d. (14) Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4)

(16) Grigor Dimitrov d. Richard Gasquet; 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Tommy Paul d. Jan-Lennard Struff; 6-3, 6-4

Reilly Opelka d. Filip Krajinovic; 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Carlos Alcaraz d. Pierre-Hugues Herbert; 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 7-5

Karen Khachanov d. Mikael Ymer; 6-4, 7-5

Taylor Fritz d. Lorenzo Sonego; 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin d. Alex de Minaur; 6-0, 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Marton Fucsovics

(6) Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Bublik

(15) Gael Monfils vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

Marin Cilic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Frances Tiafoe vs. Marcos Giron

Paris Masters Day 2 Recap

Auger-Aliassime continued to showcase the potential that'll likely make him a Grand Slam champion in the future throughout 2021, highlighted by a run to the U.S. Open semifinals, but for now the 21-year-old is still seeking his first career ATP Tour title.

He's reached eight Tour finals but come up short on each occasion. The Canadian should be a legitimate contender in Paris after surviving an early challenge from Mager.

Auger-Aliassime rallied after losing the first set on the strength of his serve (10 aces over final two sets) and coming up with clutch points on the return (three breaks) after failing to generate a break point in the opening set. He only dropped his serve once in the match.

The rising star told reporters he was happy with how he bounced back as the match went on:

"I had difficulty with my pace at the beginning of the match. I didn't hit enough first serves so I had a bit of pressure on my second serve. So I could have served better in the first set. I [had] a poor game at 4-all and I got broken, but even before that there were moments at 30-all it was a bit hot and a bit tight. I think I relaxed. I found a better pace at the beginning of the second set, and it went even better as the match went forward."

Dimitrov also found himself pushed to a third set in his first match of the tournament against another veteran in Gasquet. The No. 16 seed managed to pull away in the final set thanks to a pair of service breaks and winning six of the seven points on his second serve, which helped him avoid any break opportunities for this French counterpart.

The 30-year-old Bulgarian reached the semifinals in his last Paris Masters appearance in 2019.

Schwartzman has reached at least the quarterfinals in four consecutive tournaments, including a trip to the finals of the European Open in October, where he came up short against Jannik Sinner. His strong form continued as he overcame a first-round challenge from John Millman.

The Argentine defensive wizard secured eight breaks of service, including one in the match's final game, but he was also broken seven times. He'll need to improve on serve moving forward if he's going to make another deep run amid a deep Paris field.