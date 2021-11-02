Bucks' Khris Middleton Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The team listed him as out ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Middleton missed Milwaukee's 107-95 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters the two-time All-Star was experiencing an illness that he was "assuming" wasn't related to COVID-19.

Middleton is the third player to enter the NBA's protocols this week, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris.

It's unclear how much time the 30-year-old will miss.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski noted players who test positive for COVID-19 have to isolate for at least 10 days or yield two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Players who are deemed a close contact have a much shorter waiting period depending on their vaccination status.

Middleton is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists through six games. He's shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Injuries have already become a problem for the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday has been limited to two games with a bruised right heel. Donte DiVincenzo has yet to make his season debut while he recovers from left ankle surgery in June. Brook Lopez is nursing a back injury.

Milwaukee (3-4) is riding a three-game losing streak and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference. It's too early to panic about the defending NBA champions, but Middleton's absence won't help the Bucks break out of their slide.