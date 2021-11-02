Von Miller Rumors: Rams Will Try to Sign LB to New Contract Beyond 2021 Season

AP Photo/Pat Graham

The Los Angeles Rams showed they're all in on chasing a trip to Super Bowl LVI by acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos on Monday.

But the Rams might also be looking ahead beyond this season. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles is likely to try to retain Miller past this year. Miller is set to enter free agency this offseason.

"Plus, Miller’s in a contract year anyway (the Rams will try to keep him past this year, I’m told), and only would’ve brought Denver back no more than a comp fifth-rounder in 2023 if he bolted in free agency," Breer said.

Los Angeles gave up second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft to land Miller.

At 7-1, the Rams have established themselves as top contenders in the NFC this season. The addition of Miller is a boost to an already strong defense that also features Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Los Angeles leads the NFL with 25 sacks.

The Rams offense has also been one of the best in the league under quarterback Matthew Stafford, who they acquired from the Detroit Lions this offseason. The Rams rank fifth in both total offense (405.9 yards) and scoring offense (30.6 points).

After missing the entire 2020 season due to an ankle injury, Miller has bounced back nicely this year. He has 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks through seven games.

Miller admitted leaving Denver made him emotional, but he was also excited to join a contender.

"It's still kind of hard to put into words. It's still kind of raw, but thank you, thank everybody, and off to L.A.,'' Miller said on Monday.

"They got a great defense. ... I'm excited, always been a great teammate and I'm going to continue to do that," he added.

The Rams will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Miller said he hopes to be able to suit up for the game.