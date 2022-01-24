Trent Williams' Status for 49ers vs. Rams NFC Title Game TBD Due to Ankle Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams' status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain due to an ankle injury.

David Lombardi of The Athletic reported X-rays revealed "good news" with just an ankle sprain and no fractures. The plan is to "manage him this week."

Durability has been something of an issue for the 33-year-old in recent years seeing how he hasn't played a full game schedule since 2013.

He also didn't play the entire 2019 campaign when he was with Washington, and the team placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list after he held out throughout training camp and into the season. He held out in part because he was not pleased with how Washington's medical staff reacted to a growth on his head that required multiple procedures.

San Francisco acquired Williams via trade before the 2020 season with the hope he would return to his typically dominant form with a change of scenery.

The University of Oklahoma product is a nine-time Pro Bowler who anchored Washington's offensive line for years after it selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He has remained effective in San Francisco and was named to the Pro Bowl this season while making 15 starts.

The 49ers are much more likely to reach the Super Bowl if he is able to play the upcoming game.