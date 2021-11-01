Report: Acting GM Zack Scott Won't Be Retained by Mets After Dwi Arrest in August

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Zack Scott's time as the acting general manager of the New York Mets is reportedly over.

Andy Martino of SNY reported he "will no longer be a part of the organization."

Tim Healey of Newsday noted Scott was on paid administrative leave for two months after he pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge. The trial for his charge is set for Dec. 8.

ESPN reported on Sept. 1 that he was arrested in the early morning hours after police found him sleeping behind the wheel at a traffic light and he refused a breathalyzer test.

The Mets said he was at a fundraising event at owner Steve Cohen's house earlier in the evening.

They also released a statement that said, "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

New York named Scott the acting general manager in January after it fired Jared Porter when it was revealed Porter sent inappropriate messages to a female reporter when he was working with the Chicago Cubs.

Scott was with the Boston Red Sox for 17 seasons prior to joining the Mets and spent his final two years with the American League East team as the assistant general manager.

New York finished in third place in the National League East in 2021 with a 77-85 record.