Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Edge Daniel Jones, Giants on Late Harrison Butker FG

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win, and they got one Monday.

Kansas City defeated the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium and bounced back from a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in the process. Patrick Mahomes overcame some early struggles and directed two drives that ended in Harrison Butker field goals after falling behind in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs are still just 4-4 on the campaign and trying to keep up with an AFC West in which every team is .500 or better.

New York dropped to 2-6 but had a chance to win with one drive in the final minute. However, Daniel Jones took two sacks with no timeouts and turned it over on downs.

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 9 when the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers and the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders.

