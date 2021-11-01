Vikings Rumors: Danielle Hunter's Pectoral Injury Feared to Be Season-Ending Tear

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly fear defensive end Danielle Hunter suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Hunter will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Hunter was off to a stellar start to the 2021 season. He recorded 38 tackles and six sacks through seven games, putting him on pace for his fourth season of double-digit sacks.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, this will be the second straight year Hunter suffers a season-ending injury. He missed the entire 2020 campaign with a herniated disc in his neck.

Before the 2020 campaign, Hunter had been extraordinarily healthy, missing two games in five seasons.

The Vikings owe Hunter an $18 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. His recent bouts with injuries may impact the otherwise obvious decision to keep him on the roster. The team would save $14.6 million in cap space by cutting Hunter.