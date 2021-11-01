Adrian Peterson to Work out for Titans After Derrick Henry injury

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly concerned that Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture in his foot on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, an injury that could potentially end his regular season at the very least.

In the wake of that injury, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Titans "are expected" to bring in veteran running back Adrian Peterson for a workout this week.

Peterson later confirmed the visit to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, noting he was working out for the Titans Monday.

Henry, 27, has rushed for an incredible 937 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games—a remarkable 353 more yards than any other player in the league this season. There's no replacing his physicality, game-breaking ability or production.

There will be serious questions regarding Henry's workload if he ends up being out for the rest of the regular season. There's a reason many teams around the NFL have shifted to a committee approach to the position.

Regardless, Peterson would be a solid addition. The Titans currently have Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the depth chart, two players who have combined to rush for 345 yards and a touchdown in their careers.

Last season alone, meanwhile, Peterson rushed for 604 yards and seven scores in 16 games for the Detroit Lions. While he's no longer the elite talent that made him a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro selection and the 2012 NFL MVP, Peterson would bring experience to a position now badly in need of it.

The Titans will also have to lean more heavily on Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and the passing game as they seek to win the AFC South and keep themselves in Super Bowl contention. At 6-2, they remain one of the AFC's best teams.

Losing their best player would obviously put a dent in those hopes. But Peterson would be a solid stopgap option, with the hope that Henry might be able to return for the postseason if he indeed suffered a Jones fracture.