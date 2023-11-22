MLB Rumors: Eugenio Suárez Traded to Diamondbacks from Mariners

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Per Feinsand, Seattle will receive right-hander Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala in return.

Suárez is coming off a season in which he hit .232/.323/.391 with 22 home runs and 96 RBI.

He was an All-Star in 2018 with 34 home runs and 104 RBI and followed up with 49 long balls and 103 RBI during the 2019 season. He struggled some in the shortened 2020 season with a .202/.312/.470 slash line, but he still hit 15 home runs.

Those struggles continued in 2021 with a .198 batting average, although he still managed 31 home runs.

Suárez has slugged 20-plus home runs in six of the past seven seasons, with the lone exception coming during the 60-game campaign in 2020.

While his power numbers have been impressive, his ability to put the ball in play has been a concern. He struck out a league-high 214 times last season, marking the second consecutive season in which he led the American League in that category.

Only Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber (415 times) has struck out more than Suárez (410) since the beginning of the 2022 season.

The 32-year-old has been fairly durable of late. He has appeared in at least 143 games every season dating back to 2016 except for when he played 57 of 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign. He played in all 162 games for Seattle last season.

By adding Suárez to the mix, the reigning National League champions added a bit more thump to their lineup.