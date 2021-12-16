Knicks' Kevin Knox II out vs. Rockets After Entering Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The New York Knicks announced forward Kevin Knox II will miss Thursday's road game against the Houston Rockets after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The fourth-year player is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in eight appearances so far in 2021-22.

Knox was limited to just 42 games during the 2020-21 season with an average of 11 minutes per game. A knee injury slowed him down earlier in the year, but he's failed to secure a regular spot in the rotation even when healthy.

The 22-year-old finished last season with an average of 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, although he did hit 39.3 percent of attempts from beyond the arc.

After a quality rookie season, Knox has seen his role reduced each year in New York.

The Knicks would typically feature enough depth to handle Knox being out, but several COVID-19-related absences have depleted the rotation recently.