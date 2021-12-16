Knicks' Kevin Knox II out vs. Rockets After Entering Health and Safety Protocols

Knicks' Kevin Knox II out vs. Rockets After Entering Health and Safety ProtocolsDecember 16, 2021
The New York Knicks announced forward Kevin Knox II will miss Thursday's road game against the Houston Rockets after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The fourth-year player is averaging 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in eight appearances so far in 2021-22.
Knox was limited to just 42 games during the 2020-21 season with an average of 11 minutes per game. A knee injury slowed him down earlier in the year, but he's failed to secure a regular spot in the rotation even when healthy.
The 22-year-old finished last season with an average of 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, although he did hit 39.3 percent of attempts from beyond the arc.
After a quality rookie season, Knox has seen his role reduced each year in New York.
The Knicks would typically feature enough depth to handle Knox being out, but several COVID-19-related absences have depleted the rotation recently.