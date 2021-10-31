Red Sox Legend Jerry Remy Dies at Age 68

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster Jerry Remy died Saturday of lung cancer.

He was 68.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry released the following statement:

"We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster and 13-year cancer warrior. Jerry's love and connection to baseball didn't allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans."

Remy played for the California Angels (1975) and Red Sox (1978-84) in his career, hitting .275 with seven homers, 329 RBI, 605 runs and 208 stolen bases. He was an All-Star in the 1978 season.

"In baseball, he was a very, very hard worker. He made himself an outstanding player. He carried those same work habits over to the broadcast booth," Hall of Famer and Remy's former teammate, Carl Yastrzemski, said in a statement. "We were a couple of lockers down from each other so we would talk a lot. We became very good friends. This is a sad day."

But Remy became a Boston legend as a broadcaster for NESN, where he spent 34 seasons calling Red Sox games.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and had multiple relapses in the following years. He took a leave of absence in August to undergo treatment.

He last appeared at Fenway Park on Oct. 5 to throw out the first pitch for the AL Wild Card Game versus the New York Yankees, a 6-2 Red Sox win.