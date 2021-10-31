Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb Fined Almost $47K, Including Untucked Jersey, Low Socks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb has been a troublemaker this season in the NFL's eyes.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver has been racking up fines throughout 2021, mostly for the horrific offenses of...uniform violations.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lamb has been fined once for having his socks too low ($5,150) and twice for having an untucked jersey ($20,600). A third jersey violation would cost him $46,350.

He was also fined $10,300 for taunting at the end of his game-winning touchdown in overtime of Week 6 against the New England Patriots:

There might not be a scarier sight this Halloween season than Lamb waving at an opponent after one of the biggest plays of his young career.

The 22-year-old has one in-game fine for a crackback block earlier this month, costing him another $10,815. It brings the total to $46,865 through six games this season.

"I've never seen a player so young get fined so much," teammate Amari Cooper told 105.3 The Fan. "He's gotten fined like every week. It's very confusing to me. I'm like, 'Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?'"

The rules might be ridiculous, but Lamb will have to change his style to avoid further punishment.