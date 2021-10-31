Report: Rolando Romero Expected Not to Fight Gervonta Davis amid Police Investigation

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Rolando Romero is "expected to be removed" from his bout against champion Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight title after allegations of sexual assault.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported the news on Romero, who was scheduled to fight Davis on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles' Staples Center.

The Henderson (Nevada) Police Department currently has an open investigation, per Mannix.

Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene reported Friday that at least eight women have said Romero sexually assaulted them.

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza spoke with Behind The Gloves on Friday about the allegations and any potential moves Showtime could make.

"It's a lot of disturbing stuff, concerning allegations," Espinoza said (h/t Sean Crose of Boxing Insider). "We're looking at it very closely. We don't want to rush into a decision before we know all the facts."

As Mannix noted earlier, Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime are currently looking for a boxer to replace Romero.