Browns' Baker Mayfield Exits vs. Patriots with Knee Injury; Case Keenum Replaces

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder throughout the 2021 season and missed Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The 26-year-old's injury issues worsened against the New England Patriots on Sunday after he left the game with a knee injury:

The Browns kept Mayfield sidelined against the Broncos because of a short week following their Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had made 51 consecutive starts for the Browns before missing the Oct. 21 matchup against Denver.

Mayfield's injury issues began in Week 2 when he dislocated his left shoulder and tore his labrum while trying to make a tackle on an interception return against the Houston Texans. He landed on the shoulder in Week 6 and reaggravated the torn labrum and suffered a tuberosity fracture.

The 2018 first overall pick is expected to undergo offseason shoulder surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Amid the injury, Mayfield and the Browns have had an up-and-down season. Coming into Sunday, the veteran quarterback had thrown for 1,917 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 66.7 percent of his passes.

With the Patriots blowing out the Browns on Sunday, the team will enter Week 11 with a 5-5 record. Case Keenum will fill in while Mayfield is sidelined.