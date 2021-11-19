Bears' Khalil Mack Placed on IR to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Foot Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Khalil Mack's season is over.

The Chicago Bears outside linebacker has been placed on injured reserve and will have season-ending surgery on his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mack first appeared on the injury report with the foot ailment in Week 4. He played through it until missing matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers in Weeks 8 and 9.

The six-time Pro Bowler finishes the season with six sacks, one fumble recovery, 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.

Mack had played 47 straight games for the Bears before being sidelined for Week 8. The only other time he missed games for Chicago was in 2018 when he had an ankle injury.

With Mack sidelined, the Bears will rely more on Trevis Gipson. This will also put more pressure on Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree.

Even with Mack, the Bears were unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are 3-6 entering Week 11.