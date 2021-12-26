Eagles' Miles Sanders Out vs. Giants After Suffering Hand Injury

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that running back Miles Sanders was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants with a hand injury.

Sanders also missed time earlier this season with an ankle injury he suffered in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He missed three games while on injured reserve with that ailment. He returned for a Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Losing Sanders for any period of time isn't good for the Eagles, who rank toward the top of the NFL in rushing yards. The 24-year-old has 130 carries for 709 yards this season.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has faced criticism this year for going long stretches without getting Sanders touches. However, he has been more productive since Sirianni switched to a run-based offense.

The trio of Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott has done a solid job of filling in for Sanders throughout the year. Expect that trio, led by Howard, to handle the backfield duties while Sanders is injured.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts also remains a major threat on the ground for the 7-7 Eagles, who are fighting for a playoff berth after missing the postseason last year.