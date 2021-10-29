Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 8-Round Fight at 192 Pounds Officially Set for Dec. 18

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to an eight-round bout scheduled for Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The fight will be contested at 192 pounds.

Paul enters with a 4-0 record as a professional boxer, although none of his opponents have been primarily trained in boxing. Fury, the half brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, would represent a change as he enters with a perfect 7-0 record.

In addition to the fight, Fury agreed to a side bet that could force a name change, as Paul explained:

"I offered Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles or put up $500,000 of his purse if he loses. He chose to agree to change his name. Guess he puts more value on money then he does his own family name. Maybe he knows his family is disowning him once he loses, so money and [Tommy's girlfriend and UK TV personality] Molly [Mae-Hague] is all he's going to have left."

Paul, who gained popularity as a social media personality, is coming off a win in August over Tyron Woodley, who is a former UFC welterweight champion.

Fury also has a knack for the spotlight, competing alongside Molly-Mae Hague on the reality television show Love Island.

The 22-year-old has an undefeated record as a boxer, but only one of his last four opponents has any career victories, per BoxRec. Fury's last knockout win came against Scott Williams, who is 0-20.

Fury defeated Anthony Taylor by unanimous decision in August as an undercard of Paul's bout against Woodley.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The upcoming pay-per-view could be a chance for both competitors to generate significant revenue.