NHL Won't Punish Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff in Brad Aldrich Investigation

The NHL announced Friday it will not punish Kevin Cheveldayoff after an investigation found him not responsible for the improper decisions made within the Chicago Blackhawks organization in 2010.

The current Winnipeg Jets general manager was an assistant GM for the Blackhawks during the 2009-10 season when former player Kyle Beach alleged video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him.

Commissioner Gary Bettman met with Cheveldayoff on Friday and determined he was not responsible for the mishandling of the situation:

"While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person. Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the Club’s actions, or inactions. He provided a full account of his degree of involvement in the matter, which was limited exclusively to his attendance at a single meeting, and I found him to be extremely forthcoming and credible in our discussion."

The investigation stated Cheveldayoff was part of the May 2010 meeting with senior staff that discussed the sexual assault allegation, but it added he was the "lowest ranking Club official in the room."

The May 2010 meeting to discuss the allegations featured general manager Stan Bowman, senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, CEO John McDonough, head coach Joel Quenneville and other senior staff, per NBC Sports Chicago.

There was no action taken for three weeks following the meeting before human resources was contacted in June.

Aldrich remained part of the organization and celebrated the team winning the Stanley Cup. He was later given the option to resign. After signing a separation agreement, no investigation into the matter was conducted. He earned a severance and a playoff bonus.

Cheveldayoff spent one more season with the Blackhawks before being named Jets general manager in 2011, but the investigation determined he was "without authority" to make an appropriate decision regarding Aldrich at the time.