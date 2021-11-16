Report: Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Will Undergo MRI on Elbow Injury Suffered vs. Celtics

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley will undergo an MRI after suffering an elbow injury during the third quarter of Monday's 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Cavs have initially diagnosed the injury as a sprained right elbow, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Mobley entered play averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 2.3 assists per game in his rookie year for the Cavs, who took the ex-USC star third overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

The 20-year-old dominated for USC, leading the Trojans to a first-place finish in the Pac-12 regular season and an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament.

The 7'0" big man from Murietta, California, played high school ball at Rancho Christian. He was named California's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018-19 after averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 3.3 assists per game.

Mobley earned the honor once again in 2019-20 with 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 4.6 assists per contest.

Losing Mobley would be a tough blow for the Cavs, who are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Cleveland may have to rely more on Jarrett Allen or perhaps even Tacko Fall in the frontcourt if Mobley is sidelined.

Regardless of what Cleveland does, losing the talented Rookie of the Year candidate during Monday's game was a tough blow for the rebuilding Cavs as they look to make the playoffs for the first time sans LeBron James since 1997-98.