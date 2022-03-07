David Njoku Given Franchise Tag by Browns Ahead of 2022 Deadline, Free Agency

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Tight end David Njoku received the franchise tag Monday ahead of the franchising deadline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.

The move extends his tenure with the Browns, who selected Njoku in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

There was some uncertainty when the 2020 season began about what uniform Njoku would be wearing. He and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, requested a trade prior to the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Njoku eventually rescinded the request, however, and spent both the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Cleveland.

The catalyst for the initial request may have been Cleveland's decision to sign former Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million deal in free agency. With Hooper in the fold, it was clear that Njoku would no longer be the go-to tight end in Cleveland.

After flashing big-time potential at the University of Miami, Njoku went 29th overall to the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft. He did well during his rookie campaign, hauling in 32 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns.

Njoku took a big step forward in 2018 by setting career highs with 56 grabs for 639 yards and four scores during quarterback Baker Mayfield's rookie season.

With Mayfield entering his second season and the Browns acquiring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, expectations were huge for Njoku in 2019. Both he and the Browns fell far short of what their fans hoped for, however.

While Njoku's poor season could be chalked up to a broken wrist suffered in Week 2, Mayfield took a step back in his second season, and the Browns finished just 6-10, resulting in them missing the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season.

Njoku appeared in 13 games in 2020, including five starts, and finished with 19 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five grabs for 66 yards in two playoff games.

Despite signing Hooper, the Browns exercised the fifth-year option in Njoku's contract in April 2020, keeping him under contract for 2021.

Njoku ended up having his best season since 2018, recording 36 receptions for 475 yards and four scores, although the Browns failed to return to the playoffs.

It was widely expected that the Browns would let Njoku walk in free agency because of the presence of Hooper and Harrison Bryant at tight end, but with Cleveland short on weapons in the passing game, it decided to keep one of its most explosive playmakers.