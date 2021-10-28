Report: Cardinals' J.J. Watt's Injuries Include Torn Labrum, Biceps, Rotator Cuff

Set Number: X163834 TK1

Arizona Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt reportedly tore his labrum, biceps and rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder in a Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt is expected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The 32-year-old will likely have surgery in the middle of next week, and there's a chance he could return for the playoffs, Rapoport added. However, that's considered a "long shot."

Watt suffered the injuries in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Houston but played the rest of the game, finishing with a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit.

Watt has had a significant impact on the Cardinals' high-ranked defense despite a slow start. The five-time Pro Bowler has one sack, two passes defensed, 16 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits in seven games.

This will be the fourth season of Watt's career that will be cut short by injury. He missed time in 2016 after two back surgeries, in 2017 because of a fractured left tibia and in 2019 because of a torn pec.

Luckily for Arizona, pass-rusher Chandler Jones was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after missing two games.

It's unclear if the Cardinals will make a move for a defensive end before next week's trade deadline to help fill the hole left by Watt. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala suggested Arizona might be interested in disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers DE Melvin Ingram III.

Per Kinkhabwala, the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer for Ingram, who is upset about his lack of playing time and wants to be traded. However, the Steelers are hesitant to move him to an AFC team, which is why Kinkhabwala suggested the Cardinals might be a good fit.

Watt signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals after being released by the Texans earlier this year. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the 2022 campaign.