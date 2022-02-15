X

    Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Had Foot Surgery to Remove Screw; Had Injury All Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 15, 2022

    AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

    Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf underwent foot surgery following the 2021 season.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a picture from Metcalf's social media Tuesday and noted the procedure removed a screw from his foot that "bothered" him throughout the season:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf recently underwent foot surgery to remove a screw from a previous procedure, source said. A minor issue, but he was bothered by a foot ailment all season. Metcalf posted on IG yesterday a pic of himself in a boot

    Metcalf first discussed the surgery in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks last weekend:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "I kept it under wraps." @dkm14 tells @TaylorRooks about playing with a left foot injury and recently getting surgery

    Metcalf finished the 2021 campaign with 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    It was his third NFL season, and he has yet to miss a game after the Seahawks selected him with a second-round pick in 2019.

    He apparently played through pain during the 2021 season given Rapoport's update, but the timing of this procedure for what was described as a "minor issue" suggests he will be back on the field as Seattle's go-to option in the passing attack once again in 2022.

