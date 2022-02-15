Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf Had Foot Surgery to Remove Screw; Had Injury All Season

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf underwent foot surgery following the 2021 season.



NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a picture from Metcalf's social media Tuesday and noted the procedure removed a screw from his foot that "bothered" him throughout the season:

Metcalf first discussed the surgery in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks last weekend:

Metcalf finished the 2021 campaign with 75 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It was his third NFL season, and he has yet to miss a game after the Seahawks selected him with a second-round pick in 2019.

He apparently played through pain during the 2021 season given Rapoport's update, but the timing of this procedure for what was described as a "minor issue" suggests he will be back on the field as Seattle's go-to option in the passing attack once again in 2022.