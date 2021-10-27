Texans' Brandin Cooks After Reported Mark Ingram Trade: 'This Is Bulls--t'

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Brandin Cooks has been traded three times in his NFL career and handled it well on each occasion.

Having a trusted teammate traded is apparently another story.

The Houston Texans wide receiver took to Twitter and seemingly blasted the team's reported trade of running back Mark Ingram II to the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the deal will involve undisclosed late-round future draft picks. Ingram started the Texans' first seven games of the 2021 season, rushing for 294 yards and a touchdown. He'll return to a Saints franchise where he spent his first eight years, earning two Pro Bowl berths.

The Texans are clearly in the midst of a rebuild but are also playing an awkward in-between game with a group of veterans motivated to prove they have something left in the tank. Guys like Cooks, Ingram and Tyrod Taylor are steady veterans who aren't particularly willing to sit idly by and hand over L's so the team can draft their future replacements.

Trading Ingram is merely evidence of where these veterans stand in the bigger picture. It's unsurprising that Cook seemingly isn't happy about it.