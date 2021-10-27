Roger Goodell 'Misrepresented' Wishes of Former WFT Employees in Probe, Attorneys Say

AP Photo/Bryan Cereijo

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 female former Washington Football Team employees that have made accusations of sexual harassment, misconduct and verbal abuse while working for the Washington Football Team, said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell "misrepresented the wishes" of their clients, who have asked for a written report of the NFL's investigation into the franchise.

Banks and Katz laid out their clients' requests and reasoning in a press release published Wednesday.

The letter read in part:



"While many who came forward feared retaliation by [WFT owner] Dan Snyder, and therefore requested their names be kept confidential, they never envisioned that all their efforts and the efforts of Beth Wilkinson and her team would result in no written report of findings, and no real accountability for Dan Snyder or the WFT. Had they known this, they would not have participated."

The NFL released a summary of their findings, punishments for the team (most notably a $10 million fine) and a list of recommendations going forward.

It did not release a detailed, written report. Goodell claimed that the NFL did not do so because some of the women asked for privacy and anonymity.

"There was a summary of the findings," Goodell told reporters at a Tuesday news conference, per CNN's Ben Church and David Close:

"We had an independent counsel look at that, Beth [Wilkinson] and her team. They worked on it almost a year, and I think interviewed roughly 150 people, and I think close to six million documents they worked through.

"But one of the important things of getting a professional that has worked in this space was making sure that you had people who were willing to come forward, most of which wanted to do so with security and privacy and anonymity as part of that.

"It would be difficult for us to do that. And that not only affects the investigation that you're going through, but it affects future investigations and the credibility of that.

"When you make a promise to protect that anonymity, to make sure that we get the right information, you need to stand by that. So we're very conscious of protecting those that came forward."

Rachel Engleson, one of the former team employees who spoke with the NFL, refuted Goodell's claims on Monday:

As of Wednesday, the most notable public finding from the investigation has involved ex-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who resigned after he was found to have used anti-gay, racist and sexist language in leaked emails sent to ex-WFT president Bruce Allen and others while he was an ESPN NFL analyst.

Nothing detailed has been released on the former employees' claims against the organization, which includes 650,000 emails and hundreds of witness conversations.

The NFLPA has said that it will petition the league to release all of the emails.

"We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told USA Today's Mike Jones earlier in October.

Goodell said the league will not be making its findings public, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was "very satisfied" with how everything has been handled, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

However, Raiders owner Mark Davis also told reporters that he would like to see the emails released.

“I would like to see some of the things that were charged," Davis said.

The investigation, which was led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, stemmed from two 2020 Washington Post reports from Will Hobson and Liz Clarke and Beth Reinhard, Dalton Bennett, Hobson and Clarke in which numerous ex-WFT employees made allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse while they worked for the team.