Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Taken to Locker Room After Ankle Injury vs. Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence was taken to the locker room with trainers immediately suffering a right ankle injury in Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Lawrence was listed as questionable to return, per the Jaguars.

Expectations are off the charts for Lawrence after the Jaguars selected him with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 22-year-old was seemingly penciled into that pick for three years after he led Clemson to a national title as a true freshman in 2018.

Lawrence finished his college career with a 34-2 record as the starting quarterback. He threw for 10,098 yards, ran for 943 yards and accounted for 108 touchdowns in 40 appearances.

Things have gotten off to a rough start for Lawrence and the Jaguars. Coming into Sunday, he was only completing 59.6 percent of his passes, with more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight) after seven games.

The Jaguars did a good job of surrounding Lawrence with quality talent on the offense to ease his transition to the NFL. They already had DJ Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and James Robinson as holdovers from the 2020 team.

The team also selected running back Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 draft, but Lawrence's former Clemson teammate is out for the year with a Lisfranc injury.

There are certainly pieces in place that will allow the offense to have success with backup C.J. Beathard, but the Jaguars' ceiling in 2021 and beyond depends on Lawrence's health and development.