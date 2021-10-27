Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'Very Satisfied' with NFL's Handling of WFT Investigation

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no issues with the NFL's investigation of the Washington Football Team's workplace culture.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Jones said Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings that he was "very satisfied" with the investigation.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league will not make the results of its investigation public.

While Jones believes the right steps have been taken, Breer noted Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said the league should release a written report regarding the investigation: "Probably. Yeah, I think so."

When asked why the league would not release specifics, Goodell pointed toward maintaining the anonymity of the people who discussed how they were treated while with the WFT, saying: "We're very conscious of making sure we're protecting those who came forward. That was a very high priority."

The Washington Football Team was fined $10 million, and co-owner Dan Snyder has been less involved with the team for four months while his wife and co-owner, Tanya Snyder, has handled day-to-day operations.

On the subject of whether Dan Snyder has been held accountable, Goodell said: "I do think he's been held accountable. More importantly, steps were put in place to make sure it doesn't happen again."

As part of the investigation into the Washington Football Team, 650,000 emails and documents were examined. The most notable correspondence to become public was between then-WFT president Bruce Allen and Jon Gruden.

Gruden, who was an announcer for ESPN's Monday Night Football at the time, used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in emails. He resigned as head coach of the Raiders on Oct. 11.

Two former Washington Football Team employees were at the owners meetings Tuesday with copies of a letter they sent to the NFL.

They called for the league to publicly release the findings of the investigation, specifically as they relate to Snyder.

It is unclear when Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999, will return to the fold as acting owner.