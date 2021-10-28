Report: Davante Adams Out for Packers vs. Cardinals Because of COVID-19 Protocols

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly will sit out Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that Adams didn't have enough time to clear the NFL's coronavirus protocols before the key NFC clash.

The 28-year-old was a Pro Bowler for the fourth straight year and earned his first All-Pro nod in 2020. He was the biggest beneficiary of Aaron Rodgers' MVP campaign.

In just 14 games, Adams hauled in 115 passes for 1,374 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns. His 98.1 receiving yards per game was also first in the league.

Through seven games in 2021, he's maintained a blistering pace with 52 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns.

For the most part, the Packers ran it back with their passing game.

They selected Clemson's Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft and brought back Randall Cobb at the request of their starting quarterback. That accounts for Green Bay's biggest offseason business at the wideout position.

With Allen Lazard joining Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, there will be a lot of pressure on Marquez Valdes-Scantling if he's cleared to return from a hamstring injury. Cobb will also have the chance to show he remains a dependable pass-catcher after an underwhelming season with the Houston Texans.