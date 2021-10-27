Braves' Charlie Morton Exits World Series Game 1 with Apparent Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday with an apparent ankle injury, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The pitcher landed awkwardly after striking out Houston Astros star Jose Altuve:

Morton lasted just 2.1 innings before the injury, allowing just one hit and zero runs while his team built a 5-0 lead. Left-hander A.J. Minter came on in relief for the Braves in the third inning.

The Braves have relied on Morton throughout the postseason. The veteran started Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and then again on short rest in the clinching Game 4. He also started Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers before getting the ball for Tuesday's World Series opener.

During the regular season, the 37-year-old finished 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA, adding 216 strikeouts in 185.2 innings.

The two-time All-Star helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series and will now look to beat his former team in 2021.

An injury could be a setback for the Braves' title hopes, however, with his early exit in Game 1 also potentially creating problems for the bullpen going forward.