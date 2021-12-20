Leonard Fournette Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Saints After Suffering Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a hamstring injury.

Fournette had nine carries for 34 yards and seven receptions for 33 receptions prior to exiting midway through the third quarter. He entered the day totaling 778 rushing yards and 421 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Fournette was just the latest playmaker to suffer an injury on Sunday. Receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) each were ruled out at halftime.

Also of note, wideout Antonio Brown is currently serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

The 26-year-old Fournette has once again established himself as a featured back for Tampa Bay, excelling as a runner and receiver.

After splitting playing time in 2020 during his first year with the Buccaneers, Fournette took control of the backfield during the playoffs while helping the team win a Super Bowl. The former Jacksonville Jaguars player has remained the top option for Tampa in 2021 after re-signing on a one-year deal.

Fournette's injury could hurt the Buccaneers' rushing attack, but Ronald Jones II should see more touches. Meanwhile, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate will likely see more targets in the passing game with Fournette out.