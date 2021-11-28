Vikings' Dalvin Cook Reportedly Suffered Dislocated Shoulder Injury; Will Have MRI

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the loss the running back will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Cook was carted off the field after suffering the injury late in the third quarter:

Cook was immediately ruled out by the team after exiting the game.

Injuries have been a concern throughout Cook's career. He suffered a torn ACL as a rookie in 2017, dealt with a hamstring issue in 2018 and has never played more than 14 games in a season.

When healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the best running backs in the league.

The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 361 yards and another score through the air during the 2020 campaign. He also ran for 1,135 yards with a career-best 519 receiving yards in 2019.

Cook has followed with 872 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through eight games in 2021.

While Minnesota doesn't have anyone else in the backfield who can replicate the Florida State product's impact, look for Alexander Mattison to see more playing time if Cook is sidelined.