Jamal Adams Won't Return for Seahawks vs. 49ers After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a shoulder injury.

He wasn't wearing his uniform when he returned to the team's sideline:

Adams was a Pro Bowler for the third time in 2020, finishing with 83 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble in 12 games. A groin injury knocked him out for four weeks in the first half of the season.

Seattle resolved one of its biggest off-field questions when it handed the veteran safety a four-year, $70 million extension. His $17.5 million average salary became the highest at the position, moving him ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith ($16 million) and Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons ($15.3 million).

The massive contract left no doubt as to Adams' importance to Seattle's defense, both in the present and the long term.

With the Seahawks now forced to replace the 26-year-old, his injury is a reminder of his versatility. There aren't many defensive backs in the NFL who can do what he can on the field. He can start from a variety of positions and rush the passer, defend the run or drop back into pass coverage from there.

Ryan Neal likely has the task of taking over for Adams at strong safety.