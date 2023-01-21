X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Exits vs. Jaguars After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on the sideline after leaving the medical tent following a hard hit in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Chad Henne.

    Mahomes suffered the injury during the first quarter when a Jaguars player landed on his leg while making a tackle. The Chiefs announced he was officially questionable to return.

    Mahomes appeared in at least 14 games in each of the last four seasons after he became Kansas City's starter. His durability has helped him become one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the result was four straight Pro Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl title and an MVP award during that stretch.

    Mahomes has followed that with another impressive performance this year, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 358 yards and four scores en route to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

    Saturday's game against Jacksonville is Kansas City's first playoff game of the year after it earned a first-round bye as the AFC's top seed, finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record.

    If Mahomes is unable to return, Henne is set to play the rest of Saturday's game.

    The AFC West team can at least take solace knowing the veteran has experience and entered a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season when Mahomes was forced to exit.

    Henne even converted a fourth down at the end to preserve the win over Cleveland and could be trusted with the offense once again following this development.

