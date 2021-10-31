Cowboys Rumors: Injured Dak Prescott Pushing to Play but Won't If There Is Any Doubt

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Prescott will go through his normal pregame routine before it's determined whether he'll be able to suit up.

Prescott suffered a calf strain at the end of his team's Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, although head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "optimistic" the signal-caller wouldn't miss any time.

Prescott missed most of the 2020 season with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, appearing in just five games as the Cowboys struggled to a 6-10 record.

A shoulder issue also kept him out throughout the 2021 preseason, although he returned in time for Week 1.

Dallas will likely remain cautious with the two-time Pro Bowler after signing him to a four-year, $160 million extension in the offseason. The 5-1 Cowboys also already have a commanding lead in the NFC East, with the other three teams all sitting at 2-5.

The Mississippi State product remains an elite talent when healthy, entering the day with 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

Cooper Rush would be the next man up if Prescott is unable to play.