Giants' Saquon Barkley Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/Matt York

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle during Sunday's 31-28 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals and underwent x-rays.

Injuries have become a major storyline in Barkley's career. A high-ankle sprain cost him three games in the 2019 season, while a torn ACL ended his season after just two games in 2020. And ankle issues limited him in 2021 as well.

When healthy, the 26-year-old is one of the most dangerous weapons in football. He was the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 scores, adding 91 catches for 721 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight scores in 2019.

He struggled in 2021, however, with just 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. But he rebound nicely in 2022, with 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

There's no doubt Barkley is a unique offensive playmaker and a player worth building a scheme around when he's healthy.

However, the Giants used the No. 2 overall pick on the Penn State product in the 2018 draft, a decision that has been questioned given how many good players at the position are drafted in the later rounds. In a league that has trended more toward backfield-by-committee philosophies, New York put a lot of eggs in the Barkley basket.

And just how much the running back was worth to the Giants became a major point of contention this offseason, when the team placed the franchise tag on him and he held out until August while seeking a long-term deal.

He ultimately signed a reworked one-year deal that gave him a slight potential raise on the franchise tag.