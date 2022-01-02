Cowboys' Michael Gallup Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Cardinals

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a left knee injury while catching a touchdown pass.

Gallup's 2021 season got off to a rough start when he sustained a calf injury in the second half of Dallas' 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. The 25-year-old had four receptions for 36 yards on seven targets prior to leaving the game.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Gallup was expected to miss 3-5 weeks with a strained calf. He wound up missing seven games as a result of the injury before returning in Week 10.

Now in his fourth NFL season, Gallup had been durable in his career. He has only missed two games in the previous three years, both during the 2019 season because of a knee injury.

A third-round draft pick in 2018, Gallup has turned into an essential piece of the Cowboys offense. The Colorado State alum set a career high with 1,107 receiving yards in 2019 and had 843 yards last season.

Gallup entered play with 32 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown this season.

Even though Gallup's absence would be devastating for most teams, the Cowboys are one of the few clubs that can get by without a receiver of his caliber thanks to the presence of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Cooper and Lamb will remain Dak Prescott's go-to targets. Cedrick Wilson will likely take over as the No. 3 receiver until Gallup can return.