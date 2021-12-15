Nets Rumors: Langston Galloway Agrees to Contract; Brooklyn Uses Hardship Exception

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Langston Galloway is reportedly headed to the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets—who currently have seven players, including James Harden, in the NBA's health and safety protocols—will sign Galloway using the hardship exception.

Galloway averaged 4.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting in 2020-21 for the Phoenix Suns. He also knocked down 42.4 percent of his three-pointers.

The 30-year-old played just 11.0 minutes per game. His playing time dissipated in February before he dropped out of the rotation entirely later in the month. The ex-St. Joseph's star only played 15 minutes in Phoenix's playoff run, which ended in an NBA Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

When called upon, the 6'1" guard can be a scoring threat off the bench, especially from the three-point line.

The seven-year NBA veteran hit five three-pointers en route to a season-high 17 points in a matchup over one of his five former teams, the Detroit Pistons, on Jan. 8.

Galloway had a career-high 32 points on Nov. 15, 2019, when he played for the Pistons.

The undrafted Louisiana native has played off the bench for most of his career, save for a 41-game stint as a rookie starter for the 2014-15 New York Knicks.

He could serve as a quality guard off the bench in Brooklyn, providing a steady veteran presence and knocking down threes when called upon for the short-handed Nets.