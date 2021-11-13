Report: Robert Woods Suffers Torn ACL Injury Day After Rams Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods reportedly suffered a torn ACL during practice Friday, one day after the team signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Schefter noted that Woods got up, finished practice and took part in media interviews after suffering the injury, and it wasn't known until later when he underwent tests that he had torn his ACL.

So far this season, Woods has posted 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns for the 7-2 Rams. He ranks second on the team in each of those categories behind Cooper Kupp.

Last season, in his fourth campaign as a member of the Rams after starting his career with the Buffalo Bills, Woods racked up 90 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season while also rushing for 155 yards and two scores.

Woods has been a force during his time in L.A., especially during the 2018 and 2019 seasons when he recorded the first two 1,000-yard seasons of his career.

He enjoyed a career year in 2018 when he reeled in 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns and helped propel the Rams to the Super Bowl. Woods was nearly as good the following season with 90 catches for 1,134 yards and two touchdowns.

He has also proved to be dangerous on end arounds and reverses, as he rushed for over 100 yards and scored one rushing touchdown in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He also rushed for 155 yards and two scores last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Woods likely to miss the remainder of the year, Kupp will remain quarterback Matthew Stafford's obvious No. 1 target, with Beckham and second-year man Van Jefferson slotting in behind him.

Stafford also figures to lean on tight end Tyler Higbee in the passing game, and he will likely try to get the ball in the hands of running backs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel more as well.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is considered by many to be an offensive genius, but Woods is perhaps the most consistent performer on the L.A. offense, and being without him will be a tough hurdle to clear even with Beckham in the fold.