76ers Enhance Security Measures Around Players Entrance amid Ben Simmons Drama

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers have added several security measures at Wells Fargo Center to protect players amid fan displeasure with Ben Simmons, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Simmons will not play in Friday's home opener against the Brooklyn Nets as the saga regarding his trade request continues to play out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons will meet with medical professionals after telling the team he is not "mentally ready" to return.

The three-time All-Star demanded a trade this offseason and is in the midst of an ugly attempted divorce. The Sixers have stayed steadfast in their desire to have Simmons return to the team, saying they will not trade him without getting star-quality value in return.

"This could be four years," president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Thursday on 97.5 The Fanatic. "The conditions that I'm pointing out to you don't change. Unless Ben Simmons is traded for a difference-maker, we're in the prime of Joel's career. We have to get back either Ben Simmons playing well for us, who helps us win the championship, or we have to get back a difference-maker for Ben Simmons. Or this could be four years from now and we're still like, 'Hey, we took the best shot at it we could.'"

Should Simmons ever play in a Sixers uniform again, it's a near-lock that fans will viciously boo him. Simmons has erased what little goodwill existed between him and the city of Philadelphia, and the Sixers franchise is getting ahead of any potential ugliness that could arise with these precautions.