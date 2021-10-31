Saints' Jameis Winston Feared to Have 'Significant' Knee Injury, per Sean Payton

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is feared to have a "significant" knee injury after being carted off during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints head coach Sean Payton shared the early word on Winston's status when speaking to reporters. Earlier, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Winston was undergoing an MRI on the injury.

Winston signed with the Saints last April to serve as Drew Brees' backup after five up-and-down years as a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He re-signed with the team in the offseason after Brees retired and beat out Taysom Hill to earn the starting job to open the 2021 campaign.

The 27-year-old Florida State product has posted a 102.4 passer rating entering Week 8.

He's remained mostly durable throughout his career with his only injury-related absences coming in 2017 when he was sidelined by a sprained shoulder joint. He was placed on the COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15 last year.

Trevor Siemian entered Sunday's contest after Winston exited and figures to remain under center as long as the starter is sidelined. Siemian completed 16-of-29 passes for 159 yards, throwing one touchdown in the win over the Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill, who missed today's game with a concussion, may take more snaps as a quarterback if Winston misses extended time.

Winston showed promise as a playmaker with the Bucs but made too many mistakes. The key question is whether he can limit those to eventually reemerge as a franchise quarterback in New Orleans or elsewhere.