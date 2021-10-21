Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star Skipped Scheduled Workout, Says He Has Back Injury

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons left the team's practice facility without taking part in his scheduled workout Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Simmons is "not mentally ready to play" and will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. It's not known when he will suit up for the 76ers.

Simmons told staff Thursday he was experiencing "back tightness" and was briefly treated for it, but the medical staff cleared him to participate in the workout, per Wojnarowski.

As Wojnarowski noted, the three-time All-Star is "yet to fully engage in a team practice."

Wojnarowski added that Simmons is expected to discuss his playing status with the organization on Friday:

Simmons was suspended for the 76ers' season-opening win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday after he was thrown out of practice Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been seeking a trade since the offseason, telling team officials in August that he would not report.

Simmons changed course in his holdout this month, reporting to the Wells Fargo Center without notifying Philadelphia personnel.

The guard has spent the past couple of weeks with the team, but he seemingly isn't willing to take part in practices, which could keep him off the court for games.

"It's a predicament that we're in, and that part is no fun. It really isn't," head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Wednesday.

Simmons remains an impact player on the court, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 2020-21. He has been named first-team All-Defense in each of the past two years.

This hasn't helped the 76ers this offseason, however, and the team must determine its next course of action for what has become a significant distraction.