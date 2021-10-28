Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb Fantasy Outlook After Davante Adams' Injury

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will miss Thursday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After being added to the list Monday, Adams needed consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart to be cleared for Thursday. The Packers will also be without Alan Lazard, who is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Adams missed time last season with a hamstring injury, and Aaron Rodgers managed to spread the ball around without any of the other receivers becoming an elite fantasy option.

Randall Cobb is a strong one-week option in PPR formats. Cobb hasn't done much since returning to Green Bay this season, but he has a long, trusting relationship with Rodgers and might be his underneath option.

Robert Tonyan is a potential one-week option at tight end as well. Tonyan is coming off his best game of the 2021 season, hauling in four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown last week against the Washington Football team.

The Packers' touchdown passes have to go somewhere with Adams out. Guessing who will be on the receiving end is a crapshoot. Amari Rodgers and Equanimeous St. Brown could be involved, but there's no way to trust them from a fantasy perspective. Cobb is the preferred option in PPR leagues.

These rankings are only for Week 8, as it's expected Adams and Lazard will be back next week.