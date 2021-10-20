Tua Tagovailoa Trade Rumors: Broncos, WFT Not Pursuing Deal for Dolphins QB

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not being pursued by either the Denver Broncos or the Washington Football Team, according to Mike Klis of 9News and Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The Dolphins are discussing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. If that deal gets completed, it could put Tagovailoa—the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft—on the trade block.

Denver could be looking for an upgrade at the position after falling to 3-3 following three straight losses. The squad ranks fourth in the NFL in points allowed but just tied for 22nd in points scored per game.

The Broncos have struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback in recent years. Drew Lock had high upside as a 2019 second-round pick, but he hasn't proved himself on the field. Teddy Bridgewater was added in the offseason and has started all six games this year, but the 28-year-old is a free agent after the season.

The team was also interested in adding Aaron Rodgers this offseason, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Washington, meanwhile, has fallen to 2-4 while backup Taylor Heinicke has started the past five games. Week 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was given a recovery timetable of eight weeks after suffering a hip injury in the season opener.

Tagovailoa could represent more of a long-term solution as a 23-year-old who has appeared in only 13 NFL games. The former Alabama player was a star in college, throwing 76 touchdown passes across his final two years despite dealing with a hip injury.

The problem is the left-hander hasn't lived up to expectations in the NFL, producing just an 87.0 rating through parts of two seasons with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Though Denver and Washington could buy low on Tagovailoa, neither seems to be seeking a deal.